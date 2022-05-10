Two labourers die of suffocation at KPT

KARACHI: Two labourers died of inhaling poisonous gas released from a cargo ship at Karachi Port Trust. According to police, the ship arrived from a foreign country carrying 62,000 tonnes of soyabean.

The incident happened when the labourers entered a hatch by mistake where they died of suffocation and inhaling poisonous gas. The body of one of the labourers was recovered while the rescue team was attempting to recover the other body from the ship.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Faisal Subzwari, in a tweet, confirmed the deaths. “Unfortunately, two labourers entered a wrong hatch of the ship at East Wharf. One body has so far been recovered.”

Later, the minister also shared a video, showing the rescue work. “The soyabean was being retrieved from a ship when the labourers unfortunately entered the wrong hatch and died due to unavailability of oxygen and inhaling dust particles. He denied the release of any toxic gas. “We are standing here and it shows there is no toxic gas,” Subzwari explained. The Port authorities and police were inquiring into the incident.