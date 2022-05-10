Karachi Police managed to curb crime rate, claims chief

KARACHI: The Karachi Police had overcome lawlessness managed to drop the crime rate and brought relative peace to the City of Lights, the provincial capital of Sindh and the financial hub of the country through its hard work, planning and adoption of new ideas, said Ghulam Nabi Memon Karachi Police Chief, Additional Inspector General of Police in an exclusive interview to The News.

AIG Memon claimed the higher crime figures are due to the existing policy of free registration of First Information Reports (FIRs), but insisted the crime has dropped. The Karachi Police, AIG Memon said has detected many important cases including the recent case of three missing young girls, arrested many criminals, and recovered vehicles and mobile phones. Besides there is a zero tolerance policy for police officials facilitating and patronizing criminals, many of whom have been removed from their positions, suspended and departmental actions initiated against them, AIG Memon said.

Apart from the claims of the City Police Chief, according to official figures of crimes in Karachi in 2022, 169 people were killed including 23 murdered during robberies, 223 injured during robberies, 8,385 mobile phones snatched averaging 76 per day, 663 four-wheelers were stolen averaging 6 per day, 1,384 motorbikes snatched averaging 12 per day and 14,070 motorbikes theft averaging 127 per day. Commenting on the prevailing crime rate, Police Chief AIG Memon was of the view that there is a visible decrease in crimes. However, he attributed the crime increase due to his current policy of free registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) instead of hiding the crime rate.

The Karachi Police Chief, Additional IG Memon said the crime data also includes some 10 per cent of those falling in the category of false registration of cases, while around 60 per cent of the cases are of motorbike theft. The Station House Officers (SHOs) of all Police Stations have been strictly directed to control the crime as their duty does not end after the registration of FIRs, Memon said. Our main focus is to arrest the habitual criminals, Memon said while adding we are monitoring their lifestyles, with their sources of income and in case of mismatch, we take action against them.

The Karachi Police is also monitoring the 'agents and touts' providing sureties to the criminals in the courts of law following their arrest by checking their sureties and if anyone is found providing sureties to the criminals in an organized manner the Police take action against them. As many as 47 such agents were arrested, and 49 cases registered against them under section 216 of the PPC.