Removal of Punjab governor: President violates Constitution by rejecting PM’s advice, says Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has termed the President Dr Arif Alvi’s act of rejecting the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for removal of Punjab Governor as unconstitutional and said the president has added another decision which violates the constitution.
“A governor is representative of the federal government and is appointed on the advice of the prime minister and could be removed by the federal government as and when the prime minister so desire,” he said while talking to The News on Monday when sought his comment on the rejection of summary of the prime minister for removal of Punjab Governor by the president.
Rabbani said the president is continuously violating the constitution and list is drawn of his deliberate constitutional violations. He said it was the fit case for the president for the impeachment.
BARA: Residents of the Shalobar area have asked the Khyber district administration to resolve a dispute on the...
ISLAMABAD: Dr Arif Alvi on Monday gave approval to the appointment of Ashtar Ausaf Ali as Attorney General for...
LAHORE: Former Federal Investigation Agency Director Dr Rizwan passed away on Monday due to a heart attack. According...
ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary party of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz , presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz...
KARACHI: Two labourers died of inhaling poisonous gas released from a cargo ship at Karachi Port Trust. According to...
KARACHI: The Karachi Police had overcome lawlessness managed to drop the crime rate and brought relative peace to the...
Comments