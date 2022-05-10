Removal of Punjab governor: President violates Constitution by rejecting PM’s advice, says Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has termed the President Dr Arif Alvi’s act of rejecting the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for removal of Punjab Governor as unconstitutional and said the president has added another decision which violates the constitution.

“A governor is representative of the federal government and is appointed on the advice of the prime minister and could be removed by the federal government as and when the prime minister so desire,” he said while talking to The News on Monday when sought his comment on the rejection of summary of the prime minister for removal of Punjab Governor by the president.

Rabbani said the president is continuously violating the constitution and list is drawn of his deliberate constitutional violations. He said it was the fit case for the president for the impeachment.