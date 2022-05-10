Punjab governor should go home with dignity: Sana

LAHORE: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Monday that it would be better for the Punjab governor to go home with dignity in a few hours and not to further tarnish his honour.

In a statement, he said that the President is bound by the advice of the prime minister and deviation from it would be unconstitutional. He said that the Supreme Court (SC) has ruled that the President has no inherent or residual powers as in a parliamentary democracy, the office of the President is symbolic and he has no veto power.

The Presidency is not a PTI Secretariat, he said and called upon the Punjab governor not to be Imran Khan’ slave and follow the Constitution. He said that Omar Sarfraz Cheema should refrain from mixing any new odor and go home with dignity. “Those who deviate from the constitution must be ready for the punishment of the Constitution, court and people,” he noted.