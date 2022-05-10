Criticism of national institutions: Imran has lost mental balance, says Murad

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the former prime minister Imran Khan after losing his government has lost his senses by attacking and maligning national institutions, including the judiciary, armed forces and the Election Commission of Pakistan. “This attitude is uncalled for by a person who has been the country's prime minister, ” Shah said.

Talking to the media at Sukkur Airport on Monday, Murad Ali Shah said the language employed by the former prime minister in his public meetings against the country's institutions was not only derogatory but it was bound to lead to civil war. “I am surprised that a person who was the prime minister is crossing all the limits to target national institutions just for his personal sake,” he said. Murad Ali Shah said political battles are fought in the political arena and are never allowed to be translated into personal enmities. “But, his (Imran Khan) statements show he has no respect for any institution, politician and has no regard for international relations of the country,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that Imran Niazi is bent on creating the polarization in the society which is already struggling with acute socio-economic differences. “We, as a nation have to forge unity and inculcate national spirit among the people instead of fomenting hatred,” he said.

He said Imran Khan weakened all the institutions besides destroying the national economy. “The new coalition government has to work day and night to restore the national economy and alleviate poverty,” CM Sindh said. He warned Imran Khan to refrain from defaming the national institutions, otherwise, this nation would never pardon him.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sindh arrived at Tamachani in Sukkur to condole with the heirs of the late former MPA Haji Anwar Khan Mahar and eulogised his services to the party and the province.

While talking to the media, he said there is a severe water shortage in Sindh, but it is posing serious problems in Badin and Sujawal. He said due to a severe shortage of irrigation water the opening of the Chashma Jhelum Link Canal was not justified and demanded its immediate closure and said he will raise the issue with the prime minister and IRSA.

He said the prime minister has the legitimate power to appoint a governor and the PPP has no concerns over it. He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan had rejected an application for postponement of the local body's elections.

The CM said the MQM has referred a draft of LB laws to the Sindh government and said it has been decided to ensure there is consensus over the LB law. Murad Ali Shah also announced restoring the Sindh Public Service Commission within a week and said jobs from grade 5 to would be provided to the people of Sindh on merit.