Stocks slump as cracks widen in economy

KARACHI: Stocks went into a steep slide on Monday, shedding over a massive three percent, as widening economic cracks compounded by a global rout sent investors stampeding towards the exit, traders said.

Rupee rout, fruitless Saudi visit, and IMF uncertainty weighed on trade, analysts said. The capital market’s benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index lost 1,447.67 points or 3.23 percent to close at 43,393.14 points after hitting a high of 44,841.41 and a low of 43,235.32 points new government was not passing on the petroleum subsidy even in a targeted way, and there was no update on the Saudi and UAE funding and oil facility, or the IMF. “This got investors worrying about the macro outlook,” he said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also slumped 622.05 points or 3.63 percent to 16,526.48 points compared with 17,148.53 points recorded in the last session. Volume increased by 116 million shares to 305.20 million shares from 189.48 million shares, while value rose to Rs9.238 billion from Rs5.661 billion. Turnover in the future contracts increased to 107.18 million from 56.76 million shares.

Market capital narrowed to Rs7.214 trillion from Rs7.443 trillion. Of all the active stocks, 38 advanced, 311 retreated, while 14 ended unchanged.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks fell across the board in the post earning season on economic uncertainty. A slump in global equities, rupee instability, surge in NSS (National Savings Rates) rates and uncertainty over approval of the $7.4 billion Saudi package led to the rout, Mehanti said.

Thal Industries Corporation was the top gainer as it soared Rs19.57 to Rs282 per share, followed by Murree Brewery, which jumped Rs18.95 to Rs423.95 per share. Rafhan Maize suffered worst losses by falling Rs850 to Rs10,750 per share, followed by Bhanero Textile that slipped by Rs115.34 to Rs1,422.55 per share.

Topline Securities in a note said the market opened on a negative note over unstable political and economic conditions. “Selling sprees witnessed across the board; however, major laggard sectors were cement, technology, and banks as Luck, SYS and HBL closed lower.

Lotte Chemical was the volume leader with 27.005 million shares, followed by Cnergyico PK that recorded 23.858 million shares.

Other major turnover-makers included WorldCall Telecom, Telecard Limited, Ghani Global Holding, Unity Foods Ltd, Hum Network XD, Maple Leaf, Fauji Cement, and TRG Pakistan Ltd.