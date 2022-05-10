ECC directs USC to continue Ramazan relief package

Miftah Ismail presiding over a meeting the Economic Coordination Committee in Islamabad on May 8, 2022. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet directed the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to continue selling commodities at Ramazan relief package prices.

On a summary submitted by Ministry of Industries and Production on continuation of Prime Minister’s Relief Package 2020 for the months of May and June, 2022, it was decided that stock is already available at the USC for selling the commodities at cheaper rate of Ramazan relief package, said a press release.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, federal secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting.



Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary on revision of the prices of atta and sugar under the Ramazan Relief Package-2022. In order to provide continuous relief to the lower strata of the society from global inflationary pressure, the ECC allowed revision of prices of atta and sugar from Rs950/20 kg to Rs800/20 Kg, Rs85/kg to Rs70/kg respectively and also ordered that discount of Rs190/kg on vegetable ghee will continue.

Government will continue to absorb the cost of subsidy for the benefit of common man. Ministry of National Food Security and Research tabled a summary for procurement of additional quantity of wheat for PASSCO and Punjab Food Department with cash credit limits to build up strategic reserves and to stabilise local wheat market.

PASSCO and Punjab have met their wheat procurement targets of 1.20 MMT and 3.5 MMT respectively on 30-04-2022. The chair allowed PASSCO to procure an additional quantity of 0.50 MMT with the CCL of Rs28.50 billion and permitted Punjab Food Department to procure additional quantity of 1.00 MMT with the CCL of Rs145.50 billion in the wake of low production of wheat in the country due to previous government’s failure to provide fertilizers to the growers on time.

Further, the chair said that Sindh government will be allowed to procure additional quantity of wheat, once it meets the current procurement target. On another summary submitted by Ministry of National Food Security and Research, the ECC considering the current world scenario, its effects on the world economy and demand-supply situation of wheat in the country, approved 3.00 MMT of wheat import on need basis, depending upon the demand of the PASSCO and provincial governments to build up strategic reserves and to stabilise wheat prices in the country.

The finance minister further directed the authorities concerned to frame modalities for financing and procurement. The ECC deferred a summary for supplementary grant for Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered imposing a ban on export of sugar to stabilise its price and ensure availability of the commodity in sufficient quantity. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, he said the first priority should be given to stabilise the sugar price and meet demand of consumers in the country.

“Along with imposing a ban on export of sugar, the prime minister also ordered taking strict action against smuggling of the commodity,” a statement issued from the PM Office said. Shehbaz also issued directives to strictly deal with hoarders, profiteers and those who try to create artificial shortage in the market.

He also asked the officials concerned to keep him updated regarding the directives issued by him. “In case of any lapse or negligence, the officials concerned will be held responsible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and directed him to ensure availability of essential food commodities on affordable prices. He asked the finance minister to chalk out comprehensive strategy for welfare of masses in an effective manner.

“The prime minister also emphasised making banking system more efficient and easy for economic welfare of the people,” he said. Chief Secretary Punjab and President Habib Bank Limited, Muhammad Aurangzeb were also present.