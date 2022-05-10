First case of Omicron sub-variant detected in Pakistan. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has detected the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1, the National Institute of Health (NIH) said Monday.

According to NIH’s spokesperson, this new sub-variant is increasing in different countries and the best preventive measure, besides mask-wearing at crowded places, is COVID-19 vaccination. "We strongly recommend getting vaccinated, and all those due for booster must get the shots immediately."

According to health experts, Omicron is a variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, first discovered in Botswana, Southern Africa, on November 11, 2021 and designated a variant by the WHO on November 26.

“Omicron has multiple different lineages, including the original Omicron BA.1 (B.1.1.529) and also BA.2 and BA.3. BA.2 is more infectious than BA.1 and has now taken over BA.1 to become the new dominant form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus worldwide,” they added.



"BA.2 shares many of these same mutations like the original Omicron variant but also has 28 unique genetic changes of its own. Four of these changes are in the spike protein, which explains why some of its characteristics are different to the original Omicron variant (BA.1), including the fact it appears to be approximately 30 to 50% more infectious than BA.1."