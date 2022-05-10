Ecuador prison riot leaves 43 dead

Santo Domingo de los Colorados, Ecuador: At least 43 inmates died on Monday in Ecuador’s latest grisly prison riot, the public prosecutor said.

Authorities said a fight broke out between the rival Los Lobos and R7 gangs inside the Bellavista prison in Santo Domingo de los Colorados, in the center of Ecuador some 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Quito. "For now there are 43 inmates dead," said the public prosecutor’s office on Twitter, adding that the situation was "developing."