6.3-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan’s coast

Taipei: A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey, swaying high-rise buildings and delaying train services.

The offshore quake hit just before 2:30 pm (0630 GMT) at a depth of 27 kilometres (17 miles), according to the USGS. It was centred about 70 kilometres southwest of Yonakuni, a Japanese island not far from Taiwan.