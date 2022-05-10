6.3-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan’s coast

Taipei: A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey, swaying high-rise buildings and delaying train services.
The offshore quake hit just before 2:30 pm (0630 GMT) at a depth of 27 kilometres (17 miles), according to the USGS. It was centred about 70 kilometres southwest of Yonakuni, a Japanese island not far from Taiwan.
La Paz: A stampede at a university in Bolivia on Monday left four students dead and 70 injured when a tear gas grenade...
COPENHAGEN: Denmark has charged a suspected Nigerian pirate captured after a deadly shootout in the Gulf of Guinea...
Vienna: One person died and more than a dozen were injured when a trail derailed Monday outside of Vienna, Austrian...
Belgrade: Some two hundred people marched on Monday in the Serbian capital in an event organised by the Russian...
Tehran: The European Union’s coordinator for talks between Iran and world powers over restoring a frayed 2015...
DAVAO, Philippines: Three security guards were killed on Monday when gunmen opened fire at a polling station in a...
Comments