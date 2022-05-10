 
Tuesday May 10, 2022
G7, EU voice ‘grave concern’ at new HK leader selection process

By AFP
May 10, 2022

LONDON: G7 foreign ministers on Monday voiced misgivings about how Hong Kong’s new leader was chosen, accusing the Chinese territory of flouting democratic convention. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States joined the EU in putting on record their "grave concern over the selection process", in which a coterie of Beijing loyalists appointed John Lee.

