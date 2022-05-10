Decades on, ‘France’s George Floyd’ gets screen treatment

Paris: The name resonates deeply among French minorities as a symbol of police violence, but it has taken 35 years for the death of Malik Oussekine to be recounted on-screen.

On the night of December 6, 1986, two police officers beat to death the 22-year-old French-Algerian on the sidelines of a student protest in Paris. He had not been involved in the demonstration, and his killing became a turning point -- triggering weeks of unrest and leading to the unprecedented conviction of the officers.

While Oussekine’s name has continued to reverberate among minorities, his story has never been adapted for the screen until now.