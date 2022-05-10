WH warns against violence

WASHINGTON: The White House on Monday cautioned against violence and threats after protests surrounding a looming US Supreme Court ruling on abortion, with a spokesperson saying judges "must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."
Press Secretary Jen Psaki called for restraint after reports of demonstrations outside the homes of two Supreme Court justices, and after a fire at the headquarters of an anti-abortion group in Wisconsin.
The protests follow a draft Supreme Court opinion leaked last week suggested that the conservative-dominated judicial body was set to overturn the right to abortion in the United States.
La Paz: A stampede at a university in Bolivia on Monday left four students dead and 70 injured when a tear gas grenade...
COPENHAGEN: Denmark has charged a suspected Nigerian pirate captured after a deadly shootout in the Gulf of Guinea...
Vienna: One person died and more than a dozen were injured when a trail derailed Monday outside of Vienna, Austrian...
Belgrade: Some two hundred people marched on Monday in the Serbian capital in an event organised by the Russian...
Tehran: The European Union’s coordinator for talks between Iran and world powers over restoring a frayed 2015...
DAVAO, Philippines: Three security guards were killed on Monday when gunmen opened fire at a polling station in a...
Comments