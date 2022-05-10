 
close
Tuesday May 10, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Egypt must ‘build trust’

By AFP
May 10, 2022

Beirut: Sixty-four activists called Monday on the Egyptian government to implement meaningful measures to "build trust" with the opposition, following calls by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to open a "political dialogue".

"There is room for all of us in the nation," the president said at a public gathering last month, calling on all political factions to get involved in a dialogue setting out the "priorities for national action".

Comments