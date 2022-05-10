Timbuktu destruction due to French negligence

THE HAGUE: The destruction of shrines in Mali’s fabled city of Timbuktu was a result of the "negligence" of the west African country’s French colonisers, the International Criminal Court heard on Monday. A police chief who is accused of playing a pivotal role during the 2012-13 jihadist occupation of the city, known as the "Pearl of the Desert", is on trial at the Hague-based tribunal for war crimes and crimes against humanity.