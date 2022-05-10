UK’s Labour leader Starmer vows to quit

London: The UK main opposition Labour party leader, Keir Starmer, on Monday promised to step down if police fine him for breaching coronavirus laws by drinking beer and eating curry with activists.

"If the police decide to issue me with a fixed penalty notice, I would, of course, do the right thing and step down," he told a news conference but insisted: "I’m absolutely clear that no laws were broken."

The gathering took place in Durham, northeast England, in April last year, with a video later emerging of Starmer drinking beer and eating a takeaway meal inside a campaign office with party colleagues.

Starmer, a lawyer and former chief prosecutor for England and Wales, has repeatedly insisted it did not contravene rules against indoor gatherings since he was working. At the weekend, one of his top team described him as "Mr Rules" and on Monday he said he had self-isolated six times due to Covid.

"I did it because we followed the rules. The idea that I would then casually break those rules is wrong," he said, with his deputy, Angela Rayner, on Monday saying she too would resign if fined. Police on Friday said they were reopening a probe into whether it breached lockdown rules, weeks after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was himself fined for breaking Covid restrictions. Starmer said the difference between him and Johnson was that "he’s been found to be in breach of the law.