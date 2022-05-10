Too hot to handle

Turbat is one of the hottest places in the world. The city is currently under the grip of an extreme heatwave. On top of it, prolonged loadshedding in the city has made it difficult for people to beat the heat. There has been no decrease in power outages despite the timely payments of electric bills by residents of Turbat. The combination of power outages and the heatwave can even result in deaths.
It is hoped that the authorities concerned will take serious actions to put an end to loadshedding.
Tahira Washdil
Turbat
