Flood in Shishper Glacier can cause Attabad-like disaster

Islamabad:Any high flood in Shishper Glacier can block the flow of Hunza River and trigger an Attabad-like disaster, posing threats to lives of people living in the downstream areas.

According to the initial reports, the vast Shishper glacier was heading towards the Hasanabad village of Hunza Valley at speed of four metres per day that was ten times more than the normal speed.

The reports showed that hundreds of tonnes of ice and debris were pushed down the valley and threatened the safety of the people and homes in nearby areas. The official record compiled by the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), revealed that the Shishper glacier started to surge in May 2018 and an unusual surge had blocked water flow from a stream near Muchuhur glacier where it formed an artificial lake.

It also pointed out that some 30 glacial lakes were at risk of sudden hazardous flooding, known as glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). Hasanabad is one of 24 valleys in northern Pakistan scheduled to receive warning systems, from 2018 for glacial lake outburst floods using 37 million dollar in funding from the Green Climate Fund.

According to the climate change ministry, Pakistan has 7,000 glaciers that are more than anywhere except the Polar Regions. When glacier ice melts, it reaches large glacial lakes, which are at risk of bursting their banks and can create deadly flash floods downstream in places like Hasanabad.

The United Nations Development Programme has stated that more than 3,000 glacial lakes had formed as of 2018, with 33 of them considered hazardous and more than 7 million people at risk downstream. An official of the climate change ministry said they are obtaining real-time data about the Shishper Glacier and closely monitoring the situation especially in Hasanabad area.