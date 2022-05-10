Blind murder traced; accused arrested

Islamabad:Golra Police have traced and arrested the accused involved in a blind murder, who managed to escape after the incident with the vehicle of the deceased, a police spokesman said.

He said that police found a body of a person later identified as Khurram Akber advocate from Shah Allah Ditta who was shot dead by an unknown accused. Police shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy and informed the deceased family.

On the application of the deceased father Akber Muneer, police registered a case FIR No. 641/22 under section 302/307 PPC and started investigation. IGP (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice of the incident and ordered SSP (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran for immediate arrest of the accused.

The SSP (Operations) constituted special police team under supervision of SP (Sadar) Tasawar Iqbal headed by SHO (Golra) Nadeem Tahir with other officials who traced the blind murder and arrested the accused by using latest technology and human resources.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Niaz alias Aalian. Mobile phone and the vehicle of the deceased were also recovered from the possession of the accused. During the preliminary investigation, the accused has confessed the murder and told police that he escaped with the vehicle of the deceased. IGP Muhammad Ahsan Younas and SSP (Operations) have appreciated the performance of the police team and announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for them.