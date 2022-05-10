Robbers snatch cash, shot dead citizen

Rawalpindi: The robbers on Monday killed a senior citizen after snatching money from the victim in Mohalla Rasool Nagar area of Sadiqabad Police Station, who later succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

A 60-year-old man identified as Hanif Abbasi was shot dead by dacoits on resistance and his body was shifted to the nearby hospital for autopsy, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson. Hanif Abbasi was on his way home after withdrawing money from a bank at Chandi Chowk, when robbers robbed some Rs2 million cash and fled from the spot, he said.

City Police Officer (Rawalpindi) Omar Saeed Malik took notice of the incident and sought report from SP (Rawal). He also issued order for immediate arrest of the accused involved in the dacoity-cum-murder.

The CPO along with senior officers rushed to the spot, inspected the crime scene and gave instructions for arrest of the accused. However, special teams were formed under SSP (Operations) and under the supervision of SP (CIA) to arrest the accused.

According to initial reports, the victim resisted the robbers who opened fire in response and fled the crime scene. Moreover, the forensic teams started gathering evidence from the scene. "The incident is being investigated and the accused will be arrested and brought to justice," the police official said.