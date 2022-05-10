Two more test positive for dengue fever from twin cities

Islamabad:Another two patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi taking the total number of dengue fever patients so far reported from the region to eight.

One of the two patients reported from Islamabad Capital Territory was confirmed positive at Quaid-e-Azam Hospital in the federal capital while the other patient, resident of Rawalpindi district was tested positive at Social Security Hospital in Islamabad.

The confirmation of two more patients positive for dengue fever from the twin cities has strengthened the risk of a possible outbreak of the infection in this region of the country. To date, as many as four patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from ICT and four from Rawalpindi.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia expressed to ‘The News’ on Monday that the teams of district health department are working to mitigate the upcoming risk of dengue fever spread. The weather is suitable for growth of dengue fever vector and it is time for individuals to eliminate all possible breeding sites of mosquitoes, he said.

By removing stagnant water, covering water containers, and avoiding moisture in broken utensils, we can save lives, he said.

It is important that mosquitoes ‘aedes aegypty’ and ‘aedes albopictus’ are vectors for causing dengue fever as the female mosquitoes after getting virus from an infected patient through bite transmit the disease to healthy persons.

In-charge Dengue Prevention and Control Cell at District Health Department Rawalpindi Dr. Sajjad informed ‘The News’ on Monday that well over 1300 teams have been working for indoor vector surveillance in the district while over 590 teams have been operating for outdoor vector surveillance in Rawalpindi.

Data provided by Dr. Sajjad reveals that out of a total of 9,476 hotspots identified in all tehsils and towns of Rawalpindi district including cantonment board areas, as many as 8,042 hotspots have been visited and treated by the health department teams in the last one week.