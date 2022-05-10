Two ice units sealed over rules violation

LAHORE:The persisting heat wave has increased the demand of ice in the provincial metropolis after which Punjab Food Authority (PFA) initiated ice factory checking campaign here on Monday. Officials said checking of 116 factories was done out of which two were closed down for violation of rules. They said six factories were fined for substandard arrangements while warning notices were issued to 44 factories. The PFA teams checked eight units in Lahore Division, 47 in Multan, 32 in Muzaffargarh, 12 in Gujranwala, 11 in Sargodha, one in Rawalpindi, three in Faisalabad and two ice factories were checked in Sahiwal.
