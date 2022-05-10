Border Military Police to be made a modern force: MPA

LAHORE:A meeting was held under the chairmanship of MPA Owais Leghari regarding the establishment of law and order and development in the area of Koh-e-Sulaiman.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza and Additional Secretary Police Maleeha Rasheed were also present. It was decided that the Border Military Police (BMP) will be transformed into a modern force.

He said that the Baloch traditions would be maintained in DG Khan and Rajanpur tribal areas. Additional Chief Secretary Home briefed the meeting that at least 307 primary schools had been set up in the tribal area. Border Military Police had set up 24 police stations in the area, said Additional Secretary Police.

passenger safety: Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai presided over an important meeting at the Railways Headquarters here on Monday. During the meeting, the officers were given tasks to implement the orders of the Federal Minister for Railways. The Chief Executive Officer directed the Railway officers not to compromise on passenger safety, facilities and punctuality. “If we can get 100% punctuality on Eid days then it is possible to do the same in other days as well. We will achieve our revenue target for this financial year," he added. Ghilzai urged the officers concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of water in the washrooms of passenger trains and there should be no compromise on cleanliness of railway stations.