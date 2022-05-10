UHS to open Telemedicine Dept at SIMS

LAHORE:University of Health Sciences (UHS) will open its telemedicine department at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) for which funds will be provided by the varsity.

The department will operate round the clock whereas the consultancy will be provided by the faculty of both institutions including the vice-chancellor and the principal. Furthermore, separate services will be provided for women under the UHS Pink Telemedicine Initiative with all the staff of the section being female. These decisions were taken during a meeting of SIMS delegation with UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram on Monday.

On this occasion, both the institutions agreed to organise a joint international conference of medical students this year. It was decided to observe an annual research day to promote research culture among students. Issues related to revamping the medical curriculum, modernising teaching methodologies, and launching MPhil programmes on a self-finance basis also came under discussion.

UHS VC assured full cooperation in clinical research projects. For this purpose, Prof Khadija Irfan Khawaja of SIMS was nominated as the associate director of the UHS Silk Road Clinical Trial Centre. Prof Javed Akram stressed the need for changing the pattern of practical exams in medicine and dentistry. He further said that the leader had a different role to play compared to managers. He said that women's leadership was being badly neglected. "More than 70 pc of medical students are girls. However, there is rarely a principal of a medical college who is a woman", UHS VC pointed out.

SIMS Principal Prof M Farooq Afzal thanked the VC and said that his college would adopt modern teaching methodologies while following UHS standards.

The delegation comprised Prof Waris Farooqa, Prof Tayyaba Wasim, Prof Faiza Bashir, Prof Shoaib, and Prof Khadija Irfan Khawaja. UHS Registrar Dr Asad Zaheer and senior faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Funeral prayers: The funeral prayer of murdered Orthopedic Consultant of Lahore General Hospital Dr Fayyaz Hussain was offered at LGH on Monday. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar, Head of the Department of Orthopedics Prof Mian Hanif, President Young Doctors Association (YDA) Dr Ammar Yousuf, Provincial President Health Support Association Rana Pervez, employees and a large number of people attended the funeral prayers.

Moreover, the doctors continued to treat the patients with black ribbons on their arms and demanded early prosecution of culprits. Later, talking to the media, Principal PGMI Prof Al-freed Zafar said that the murder of Dr Fayyaz is a matter of great concern for the doctors’ community.