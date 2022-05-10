Heatwave to prevail in City

LAHORE:Heat wave continued to prevail in the provincial metropolis here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials warned that due to heat wave, day temperatures were likely to remain 07-09°C above normal in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while 06-08°C above normal in Sindh and Balochistan.

The general public was advised to take precautionary measures to avoid the heatwave. Met officials said that due to high pressure in upper atmosphere, day temperatures were likely to increase in most parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while the plain areas will be under the influence of severe heat wave conditions. Monday's highest temperature was recorded at Jacobabad, Sibbi and Dadu where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 41.5°C and minimum was 27°C.