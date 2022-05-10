Matric exam starts today

LAHORE:Matric (10th Class) examinations under the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will commence from Tuesday (today) in which over 250,000 candidates will appear. A spokesperson for the BISE Lahore said that Lahore Board had set up 759 examination centres for the exam.

The 9th Class exams will commence from May 26 in which over 270,000 candidates will appear. He added after Matric exams, Intermediate exams would commence from the second week of June 2022.

BISE Lahore Chairman Mirza Habib Ali said these examinations would be conducted from full syllabus. He also directed the officials concerned to ensure foolproof arrangements to conduct the exams in a transparent manner under strict vigilance.