Cop held for stealing gold, cash from govt treasury

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Lahore has arrested an ASI, who stole two-kilogram gold, Rs2.1m cash and 300 riyals from government treasury. This was stated by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General Punjab Rai Manzoor Nasir while addressing a press conference at the head office on Monday. Regional Director Anti-Corruption Lahore (A) Faisal Saleem also accompanied the DG Anti-Corruption.

ACE DG Punjab Rai Manzoor Nasir said the gold and money, which were kept in the public treasury under the custody of ASI Mubashir Iqbal, were recovered from the house of Mansha Bomb in a raid.

Talking to media persons, DG ACE Rai Manzoor said that a target of 3 months has been set for resolving 200 important cases and in this regard, reports have been sought from all Regional Directorates. Action will also be taken against government employees who have assets beyond their means, he added. He said that our job is to curb corruption, not to humiliate the citizens. Strict action will be taken against the officers who have registered bogus FIRs against innocent people. Every case would be decided on merit and action will be taken against every corrupt person, said DG.

Answering a question, he said that necessary changes were being made in the anti-corruption laws to enhance the efficiency of the department and the services of a legal firm have been hired for this purpose. Specialists will be hired for the use of modern technology for white-collar and mega financial crimes, he added. Rai Manzoor Nasir said that Punjab government would provide 80 kanals of land in Lahore where offices of ACE Head office and Regional Directorates of Lahore would be set up.