Wasa, LWMC getting ready for monsoon

LAHORE:On the instructions of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has started its preparations for the upcoming Monsoon season.

In this regard, Wasa Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer on Monday met with LWMC Deputy CEO Ayaz Ahmed while DMD (Operations) Ghufran Ahmed and other senior officials participated.

Agency’s DMD (Operations) briefed the participants on Wasa Lahore monsoon preparations. Wasa and LWMC decide to co-operate for monsoon preparations. Agency’s MD Muhammad Tanveer suggested that LWMC should place more containers across the City for garbage collection. LWMC and Wasa decided to launch public awareness campaign to prevent dumping of garbage in sewerage and drain lines. In the monsoon, the LWMC representative will be on duty in the Wasa control room, MD said, adding LWMC assured them of full cooperation in monsoon preparations.

LWMC: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has deputed mechanical washers and sweepers to ensure timely lifting of waste from every nook and corner of the provincial capital. CEO LWMC Rafia Haider has directed the operations team to extend the hours of mechanical washing and sweeping in order to enhance the efficiency and to facilitate the citizens of provincial capital. Previously, the mechanical sweeping and washing used to be done only in the night shift from 10.00 pm to 6.00 am. Now the mechanical sweeping and washing working hours have been extended from 6 am to 12 pm.

She added that the LWMC is utilising all possible resources to keep the city clean and special cleaning measures have been taken to ensure the uniform standard of cleanliness across the city. Mission Clean Lahore cannot be achieved without the cooperation of citizens. Citizens are requested to play their civic role in maintaining cleanliness by avoiding littering and putting garbage in the bin, she added. CEO LWMC briefed that the mechanical sweeping and washing will continue on major roads until 12 noon in the morning shift. During night shift, mechanical washing has been done at Gulberg Town, Jail Road, Qurtaba Chowk, Liberty Market, MM Alam Road, Abid Market, Khayaban e Jinnah, Canal Road, Punjab Assembly Road, Mall Road, Wapda Town roundabout and adjoining areas.