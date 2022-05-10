CITY PULSE

Talaash-e-Gumshuda

The Sanat Initiative is showcasing new artworks by Munawar Ali Syed in a solo show titled ‘Talaash-e-Gumshuda’ (Search for the Lost). As a multidisciplinary artist, his work is a response to the proliferation of mass media, propaganda and our self-absorbed attitudes to life. Themes of identity, diaspora, pop culture, hierarchy and social stigma are evident in his works. The exhibition is being held until May 19. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Reflection of Surroundings

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflection of Surroundings’ until May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Bilquis Edhi condolence reference

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding a condolence reference for Bilquis Edhi, whose passing away has been a huge loss for the nation. A mother of thousands of orphans and unwanted children, she spent over six decades serving humanity in need. Her charity has saved over 42,000 unwanted babies. She was a professional nurse and headed the Bilquis Edhi Foundation. The programme is being held at 7pm on May 13 in the Jaun Elia Lawn of the Arts Council. Call 021-99213091 for more information.

My Karachi Exhibition

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing back the colours of Karachi by organising the 17th edition of the ‘My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony Exhibition’. The event will be held from May 13 to May 15 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Call 0331-2731005 for more information.