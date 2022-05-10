Cop injured trying to foil bid to snatch motorcycle

A policeman and a passerby woman were wounded while the cop was trying to foil a motorcycle-snatching bid in Kharadar’s Sarafa Bazaar on Monday.

They were transported to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where the cop was identified as 50-year-old Muhammad Usman, while the woman was Zubaida, 48.

According to Kharadar SHO Majid Alvi, two robbers were trying to flee after snatching the motorcycle from a citizen within the jurisdiction of the Mithadar police station when Usman attempted to intercept them. At which, the robbers opened fire on the cop. As a result, Usman and Zubaida got injured, while the robbers managed to escape. The police said that they were trying to trace the suspects with the help of CCTV camera footage. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.