CCTV cameras to be installed at highly sensitive polling stations

The Sindh government has assured the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that it will provide utmost assistance to the latter to ensure transparency in all the forthcoming polls in the province.

The assurance to this effect was given by Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput as he met the provincial election commissioner, Ejaz Anwar Chauhan, on Monday. The meeting took into consideration the upcoming by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-240 in District Korangi of the city and local government polls in the province.

The National Assembly constituency recently fell vacant after the death of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s MNA Iqbal Mohammad Ali Khan. The by-election in the constituency has been scheduled for June 16.

The local government elections in the province would be held in two phases. The first phase of the polls would be on June 26, 2022, in the divisions of Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas.

The local government polls in the second phase would be held in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on July 24. The chief secretary said on the occasion that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras would be installed for security surveillance purposes in the highly sensitive polling stations during the upcoming polls in Sindh.

He said that all the due facilities would be provided to the ECP for conducting the polls in the most transparent and smooth manner. He added that all the polling stations would be provided with electricity, a proper parameter wall and a ramp for providing access to the differently-abled persons to enable them to cast their votes.

Dr Rajput asked the Sindh government’s secretary general administration, Muhammad Hanif Channa, to remain in touch with the ECP for the provision of all the required facilities to conduct the polls in Sindh. He said that the provincial government would help out the ECP to overcome the shortage of motor vehicles and human resources for a smooth conduct of the polls.