CM approves launch of three-phase Safe City project

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the provincial planning and development department to prepare the PC-1 for the Safe City project on a war footing so that bids for the project could be invited for the physical launch of the project within the next four months.

“We are already late in implementing the project and now I won’t allow any unnecessary delay,” the CM remarked on Monday while presiding over a meeting at the CM House to review the progress of the Safe City project.

The meeting was attended by provincial minister Taimur Talpur, Special Assistant to the CM on IT Tanzeela Umi Habiba, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Planning and Development Board Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Karachi Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnejo, Finance Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro, Sindh Safe Cities Authority DG Maqsood Memon and others.

Maqsood told the meeting that the authority was established in January 2022 to implement safe city projects all over Sindh but in the first phase, the establishment of the Safe City project in Karachi was under way. Under the plan, 10,000 new cameras would be installed at 2,000 spots in three phases apart from upgrading the existing 2,000 cameras.

The cost of the project as per the consultant was estimated at over Rs27 billion but not all aspects were covered in the cost, Maqsood said, adding that the consultant had already been asked to submit a detailed proposal in this regard.

The National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation, after signing a memorandum of understanding with the provincial government, submitted a proposal of Rs29 billion as an estimated cost of the project.

The CM directed Maqsood to upgrade the existing 2,000 cameras within six months for which he approved an amount of Rs1 billion. He also approved a proposal to hand over the project of 2,000 cameras from the Sindh police to the Safe Cities Authority.

Murad directed the provincial planning and development department and Safe Cities Authority’s director general to revive the United States-sponsored project under which 3,000 new cameras were to be installed in the city.

It may be recalled that the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) of the US had approved a $20 million donation to install 3,000 cameras in Karachi as the first phase of the Safe City project.

“If the INL project of 3,000 cameras is launched and 2,000 cameras have already been functioning, our city would have a network of 5,000 cameras within a period of one year,” the CM said.

He also directed the provincial planning and development department to prepare and approve the PC-1 for the Safe City project on a war-footing basis so that work on the project could be completed within the next four years.

“I want installation of all the remaining 7,000 cameras ready and functional within the next two years,” he said.

The meeting decided to establish a 15-storey building for the Central Command Centre and a five-storey building for the Regional Command Centre for the Safe City project along with a residential tower at Hassan Square.

Memon told the CM that almost all the roads of the city would be dug up to lay fiber optical cables and it may take time to seek permission from the concerned utility agencies for the excavation work.

To this, the chief minister directed the chief secretary to talk to the PTCL and other organisations and ask if they had any alternative method for the purpose so that digging of roads could be avoided.

Meanwhile, the CM directed the finance department to provide necessary budget to the Safe Cities Authority for recruitment. To a proposal of the home department and the Safe Cities Authority, the CM approved the installation of 3,000 new cameras in the first phase with an estimated cost of Rs4 billion. He directed the authority to complete the first phase of the project within a year.

The planning and development board chairman said that he would prepare the PC-I for the project in consultation with all the relevant institutions and then approve it for the bidding process.