Agritech Ltd resumes urea making

KARACHI: Agritech Limited has restarted urea production after Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) resumed supply of RLNG to urea plant of the company from May 7, The News learnt on Monday.
In a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said its urea plant had resumed operations after improvement in demand-supply position of gas. Earlier, Agritech Limited had announced stopping urea production on suspension of RLNG supply by SNGPL to the company.
SNGPL intimated that the said discontinuation of RLNG supply was mainly because of scheduled outage at EETPL (Terminal- I) and diversion of gas supplies to the power sector to overcome the power shortage in the country.
LAHORE: Samba Bank Limited employees have asked the central bank to urge Saudi National Bank to provide a package to...
LAHORE: Energy minister Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday asked National Transmission & Despatch Company to accelerate...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs200 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh...
BEIJING: China's export growth slowed to single digits, the weakest in almost two years, while imports barely changed...
LAHORE: Failure is not an option for the coalition government that must deliver in the limited period at its disposal....
Karachi: After a gap of two years pushed by restrictions of International Civil Aviation Organisation and Covid-19,...
Comments