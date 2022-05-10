Agritech Ltd resumes urea making

KARACHI: Agritech Limited has restarted urea production after Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) resumed supply of RLNG to urea plant of the company from May 7, The News learnt on Monday.

In a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said its urea plant had resumed operations after improvement in demand-supply position of gas. Earlier, Agritech Limited had announced stopping urea production on suspension of RLNG supply by SNGPL to the company.

SNGPL intimated that the said discontinuation of RLNG supply was mainly because of scheduled outage at EETPL (Terminal- I) and diversion of gas supplies to the power sector to overcome the power shortage in the country.