Samba Bank staff seeks SBP’s help

LAHORE: Samba Bank Limited (SBL) employees have asked the central bank to urge Saudi National Bank to provide a package to SBL staff that fears downsizing after the Saudi bank decided to exist Pakistan and disinvest its shares in SBL, The News learnt on Monday.

In a letter, SBL employees urged SBP to prevail upon the management of Saudi National Bank to provide a measured and stable package for all SBL employees. According to the employees, the majority of shares of the SBL were acquired in the year 2007-8 by Saudi Arabia Financial Group at a time when SBL was a loss making entity with a bleak future within the banking industry in Pakistan.

They were of the view that they had given their heart and soul to reignite the loss-making bank to achieve a turnaround by 2013. “SBL has now become a vibrant profit-making entity and declared dividends in 2020 and 2021 amounting Rs1.361 billion.”

The employees said at the point of growing sense of economic stability of the bank, SNB had suddenly decided to exit from Pakistan by disinvestment of its shares in the SBL. The central bank has also approved the scheme of disinvestment, they lamented.

They said new sponsors would bring their own business strategy, informing that two out of three shortlisted bidders had plans to merge operations of SBL within and into their existing banking operations. It would result in termination of services of many employees in due course, they feared.