Gold up Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs200 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs133,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs171 to Rs114,026. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $24 to $1,860 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,500 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,286.

Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs1,500 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.