Oil plunges 5 percent on low Chinese demand

LONDON: Oil prices sank over 5 percent on Monday as continued coronavirus lockdowns in China, the top oil importer, fed worries about the demand outlook.

European benchmark Brent crude fell $5.92, or 5.3 percent, to $106.47 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $6.16, or 5.6 percent, to $103.61 a barrel. Both contracts have gained over 35 percent so far this year.

"The Covid lockdowns in China are negatively impacting the oil market, which is selling off in conjunction with equities," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associated in Houston.

Crude imports by China in the first four months of 2022 fell 4.8 percent from a year ago, but April imports were up nearly 7 percent.

China's Iranian oil imports in April came off peak volumes seen in late 2021 and early 2022 as demand from independent refiners weakened after Covid-19 lockdowns pummelled fuel margins and on growing imports of lower-priced Russian oil.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, lowered crude prices for Asia and Europe for June.

In Russia, oil output rose in early May from April and production has stabilized, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was cited as saying, after output fell in April as Western countries imposed sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. Last week, the European Commission proposed a phased embargo on Russian oil, boosting Brent and WTI prices for the second straight week. The proposal needs a unanimous vote by EU members this week to pass. The European Commission is considering offering landlocked eastern European Union states more money to upgrade oil infrastructure in a bid to convince them to agree, an EU source told Reuters.