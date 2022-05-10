Agriculture, power sector push petroleum sales up 32pc

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total sales of petroleum products jumped 32 percent in April from the same month last fiscal mainly led by demand for high speed diesel from the agricultural sector and furnace oil for power generation.

Total oil sales in April were 2.2 million tonnes, with furnace oil sales up a massive 161 percent and HSD sales up 17 percent compared to April 2021, data showed on Monday.

Sale of petroleum products also showed growth compared to the preceding month of March this financial year as consumption was up 21 percent on account of significant growth witnessed in sale of HSD and FO, which were up 33 percent and 62 percent, respectively.

“The higher sale was mainly led by increased agricultural activity and demand from the power sector,” noted analyst Saad Ziker at Topline Securities.

During the July-April period, petroleum sales grew as the consumption of three main products went up to double digits during these months. The sale of petrol grew by 11 percent to 7.4 million tonnes, whereas sale of HSD grew by 19 percent to 7.3 million tonnes, and FO sales went up 26 percent to 3.1 million tonnes in July-April of 2021-22.

Saad attributed the growth in sale to economic recovery and higher transportation activities during the period. Total oil sales excluding furnace oil stood at 1.8 million tonnes in April 2022, up 17 percent YoY and 14 percent MoM during the period.

During the first ten months of this fiscal, ex-FO sales reached 15 million tonnes, up 15 percent YoY. Amongst the listed companies, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) sales increased 58 percent YoY, clocking in at almost four year high of 1.3 million tonnes, which was primarily due to major growth in fuel oil sales having 314 percent growth YoY. It was followed by HSD with 40 percent YoY growth. PSO market share clocked in at 56 percent in April 2022 against 47 percent in Apr 2021.

The sales of Shell Pakistan Limited (SHEL) and Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) also increased by 16 percent YoY and 28 percent YoY to 156,000 and 173,000 tonnes respectively. Saad believed that higher car and bikes sales and higher oil prices would continue to drive oil marketing companies’ sales and profitability of the sector.

Darson Securities in its findings pointed out that increase in petrol prices and the end of wheat harvesting season might affect the sales volume of petrol and HSD in coming months; on the other hand higher demand of electricity due to summer season would help maintain fuel oil sales.