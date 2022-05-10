FIA arrests PTI activist for cybercrime

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for a social media campaign against the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Nawaz Sharif and posting her objectionable and fake video on the internet.

The arrested worker was identified as Fayazuddin of Warsak Road. The FIA Cybercrime Wing had initiated an inquiry against him for spreading objectionable content against Maryam Nawaz on Twitter including a fake video.

The accused was produced before a local court that sent him to the Central Prison. There are reports that more actions by the FIA are likely against the social media users who have launched a campaign against the leaders of the ruling parties as well as the state institutions. Some PTI workers condemned the arrest and said these actions could not frighten them.