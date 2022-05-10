FIA arrests PTI activist for cybercrime

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for a social media campaign against the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Nawaz Sharif and posting her objectionable and fake video on the internet.
The arrested worker was identified as Fayazuddin of Warsak Road. The FIA Cybercrime Wing had initiated an inquiry against him for spreading objectionable content against Maryam Nawaz on Twitter including a fake video.
The accused was produced before a local court that sent him to the Central Prison. There are reports that more actions by the FIA are likely against the social media users who have launched a campaign against the leaders of the ruling parties as well as the state institutions. Some PTI workers condemned the arrest and said these actions could not frighten them.
MIRANSHAH: A free medical camp was organised here at the Doga Macha area of Dattakhel Tehsil in the North Waziristan...
NOWSHERA: A lineman was electrocuted while working here on a high transmission line at Armour Colony on Manki Road on...
MANSEHRA: The police have booked seven timber smugglers who allegedly attacked the Forest Department’s officials and...
MANSEHRA: A man died after falling from the rooftop of a mosque in the Nile Batla area of Oghi while a house was...
LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Lahore has arrested an ASI, who stole two-kilogram gold, Rs2.1m cash and 300 riyals from...
MARDAN: The district police arrested five alleged robbers and also recovered looted cash amount and valuables from...
Comments