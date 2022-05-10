Lineman dies of electrocution

NOWSHERA: A lineman was electrocuted while working here on a high transmission line at Armour Colony on Manki Road on Monday.
Tajmir told the police that he along with Wajid Khan, a resident Shahmir Garhi, was fixing a fault in the high transmission line at Armour Colony on Manki Road in Nowshera when Wajid Khan touched a live transmission line accidentally. He suffered an electric shock and fell to the floor.He said that Wajid Khan sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Soon after the incident, the Wapda officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter.
