7 booked for illegal tree cutting, attack on officials

MANSEHRA: The police have booked seven timber smugglers who allegedly attacked the Forest Department’s officials and took away with them three illegally cut trees in the Khatai jungles on Monday.
Afsar Khan, the head custodian of Khatai jungles while lodging a first information report (FIR) with the police said that during duty he and his subordinate custodians saw that a group of timber smugglers was taking away the illegally cut trees but they threatened them with dire consequences when they intercepted them. “As we reached the spot and forced them not to take illegally cut timber away with them, they put up resistance and threatened us with dire consequences,” he said. The Oghi police after lodging the FIR against Mohammad Mukhtar, Mohammad Ghulam, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Ashfaq, Mohammad Anwar and Munawar Shah started raids to arrest them.
Meanwhile, the people demanded of the Health Department to carry out fumigation in Pulrah and its suburbs. A group of local people said that mosquitoes were in abundance in Pulrah and its suburbs, fearing dengue fever breakout if the Health Department didn’t carry out the fumigation there.
