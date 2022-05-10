Man falls to death; house gutted

MANSEHRA: A man died after falling from the rooftop of a mosque in the Nile Batla area of Oghi while a house was gutted in an inferno on Monday.

Mohammad Sadiq was doing some maintenance work at the rooftop of the mosque when he suddenly lost balance and fell to the ground. The locals rushed him to the Civil Hospital Oghi where doctors pronounced him dead.

Meanwhile, a house was gutted after a fire erupted because of the electric short-circuiting in the Bawar Khan area of Oghi. The locals rushed to the spot and put out the fire after making hectic efforts for hours. The house owner, Mohammad Mustafa, told reporters that the fire had destroyed household goods including furniture and currency notes.He said the family remained safe because of the prompt rescue operation carried out by the locals.