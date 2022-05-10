Robbers arrested; cash, valuables recovered

MARDAN: The district police arrested five alleged robbers and also recovered looted cash amount and valuables from them.

An official said that on the directive of District Police Officer Irfanullah, the police probed recent robbery incidents in the Hoti area. During investigations, the cops traced a five-member gang and arrested the alleged robbers identified as Sajid Mir, Ibrahim, Irfan, Jawad and Amir.During the probe, the arrested persons surrendered looted cash of Rs250,000, two costly mobile phones, one Kalashnikov, and two pistols.

Meanwhile, one Saeed was arrested after he fired shots into the air Hoti area and also recovered one Kalashnikov, one pistol, two liquor bottles, and bullets.Also, Takhtbhai police arrested a proclaimed offender Jamal and a drug dealer Amirullah and also seized 430 grams charas.