Govt asked to resolve dispute on coalmine lease

BARA: Residents of the Shalobar area have asked the Khyber district administration to resolve a dispute on the coalmine lease among people.
Speaking at a press conference here, the residents including Maulana Nusrat Amin, Khalid Khan, Abdul Waheed and others said that the coalmine dispute had been lingering on among the Shalobar tribesmen for several months. They said some of Shalobar tribespersons had ignored the tribe’s interests and are pursuing their personal gains.
“The government should resolve the issue of the coalmine lease for the benefit of the whole tribe,” stated Maulana Nusrat Amin. He said there were mineral deposits in Shalobar area in the Tirah valley, a remote area of the Bara tehsil, but people’s differences and personal interests had stood in the way of the overall development of the tribe.
