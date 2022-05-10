 
Tuesday May 10, 2022
Peshawar

Terrorist held

By Bureau report
May 10, 2022

PESHAWAR: Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested an accused carrying head money of Rs one million for alleged involvement in terrorism.An official said the accused, Nawaz, had been wanted by the force for a long because of attacks on security forces as well as demanding extortion from locals.

