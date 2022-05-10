Court acquits Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed in music video case

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday acquitted actors Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed in a case of shooting a music video at the Wazir Khan Masjid.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Muhammad Mushtaq passed the orders while allowing acquittal applications filed by the actors in an eight-page verdict released here on Monday. The court noted that as per Section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), it is mandatory that the accused must have intention for the crime. However, both the actors claimed that they did not have any intention of desecrating the mosque, whereas the investigation officer also did not submit any evidence to suggest that the actors intentionally disrespected the mosque, the order said.

The court observed that the actors joined the shooting which was conducted after permission and payment of requisite fee to the Auqaf Department. No music player was taken into custody during investigations, whereas all witnesses were not present at the venue.— APP