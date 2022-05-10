‘Decision on petrol prices after discussion with allies’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Power Khurrum Dastgir Khan Monday assured that the coalition government will maintain electricity rates despite an increase in coal prices; he, however, added that discussion with allies is underway regarding the price of petroleum products.

Speaking to journalists at the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) headquarters, Dastgir said that the foremost priority of the new government is the immediate redressal of consumer grievances and decisions regarding petrol and power subsidy will be taken in the joint meeting of the allies.

He said: “When PMLN completed its tenure in 2018, there was enough power supply in the country; however when the coalition government came into power in April, they had to face a power crisis.”

The power minister further added that when they took over the government, people were witnessing load-shedding for eight to 10 hours. He attributed this crisis to “the curse of Imran Khan and the four years of his mismanagement”, assuring that they are trying to overcome the crisis.