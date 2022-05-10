UoP to hold syndicate meeting amid concerns

PESHAWAR: Amid fears of lack of quorum and concerns by the teaching fraternity, the University of Peshawar is holding a meeting of its syndicate today to accord approval to the appointments and promotions of some 70 teachers and administrative officers.

The body could not hold its meeting on April 30 as representatives of the secretariat and some other members had declined to attend it. The members said they were not given the agenda of the meeting in advance. They expressed reservations over the timing and accused the university administration of having ill-intentions, sources told The News.

The agenda for today’s meeting could be issued on Monday only a day before the meeting.Some reports suggested that elections for the teachers’ nominees in the syndicate andsenate of the university were scheduled to take place in a couple of days and the university administration was adamant to hold the syndicate meeting before the elections.

According to the reports, the university administration was worried that it may not get their like-minded people elected for the body and would not be able to take their desired decisions.

The Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) termed the university administration’s attitude non-serious. The body in its meeting held the other day with its president Dr Jamil Ahmad Chitrali in the chair urged the provincial government to look into the matter and find out a reasonable solution to the situation.

The meeting participants said the university administration was using delaying tactics to implement the agreement reached with the teaching and other staff of the university about a month back. The university’s employees staged a strike before Ramadan. The strike came to an end after successful talks and a formal agreement with the university administration.

The PUTA members argued that the process to implement the agreement became controversial when the representatives of the administrative departments and other members of the university secretariat declined to attend the syndicate’s meeting scheduled for April 28 and April 30.

Those representatives wrote formal letters to the vice-chancellor to regret participation in the meeting and thus the meeting could not be held, PUTA said.

Responding to the PUTA’s concerns, the university administration said the appointments against the various teaching and non-teaching positions advertised in 2015, 2018, and 2019 had been pending for a long time due to court cases and the ban imposed by the government.

The incumbent vice-chancellor was determined to resolve the issue from day one of his appointment in December 2020,but he could not do so due to financial constraints and the unavailability of members of the selection board, the university said in a statement.

After the agreement with the protesting employees on the directives of the Senate’s Standing Committee, the recruitment process was expedited. The Selection board’s meetings were convened in April to consider the pending cases, it added.

The board recommended more than 70 faculty members for appointment/promotion, which were to be placed before the syndicate. The syndicate meeting was convened on April 28, 2022, which could not be held due to lack of quorum. The university administration claimed that all rules for meetings were been strictly followed.

Invitation letters to members were issued 10 days and the agenda seven days before the meeting, the university administration claimed.The meeting was then convened on April 30, but it could also not be held for lack of quorum. Now, it has been rescheduled for today at 10 am and the university administration has expressed its optimism that the meeting would take place.