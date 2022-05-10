Eid party arranged for S Waziristan notables

WANA: The district administration of South Waziristan organized an Eid party for the elders, maliks, ulema, youth and journalists here.

The party was held on the directives of South Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Amjad Meraj.All the staff of the administration, including Deputy Commissioner Amjad Meraj, Additional Deputy Commissioner Fahidullah, District Police Officer Khanzeb Mohammad, Ladha Assistant Commissioner Farhan and Sarwakai Assistant Commissioner Ijaz Akhtar attended the function.

The deputy commissioner also held separate meetings with the tribal elders to resolve their issues.The elders thanked the officials for arranging the party and said that they had always cooperated with the administration for the establishment of peace in South Waziristan and would continue to do so. The people said that the deputy commissioner keeping in view the tribal traditions had organized the Eid parties in the three sub-divisions of South Waziristan.