Official inspects schemes in N Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan has directed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing development works in the district in a timely manner as per prescribed standards so that local people could benefit from the schemes of public interest.

He was accompanied by 52 Brigade commander, District Police Officer North Waziristan Farhan Khan and tehsildar Dattakhel.

The deputy commissioner visited Dattakhel Police Station, Rescue 1122 Center, Dattakhel Bazaar Road, Tehsil Building and football ground. He reviewed the construction work and directed the department concerned for standard work and timely completion so that people of the area could benefit from these projects.

The deputy commissioner also met the business community and elders at Dattakhel Bazaar and assured to resolve their issues on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Bannu on Sunday penalised transporters who were overcharging passengers at New Bus Stand.

On the direction of the deputy commissioner Bannu, Additional Assistant Commissioner Junaid Khan imposed fines on transporters who were charging higher fares from passengers returning from Eid holidays at terminals.

The administration had earlier received complaints about overcharging. The AAC clarified that checking would continue and the bus stands where passengers are overcharged might be sealed.