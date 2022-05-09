Awareness stressed to contain thalassaemia spread

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services, Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem, said on Sunday that lack of awareness was the main cause of the spread of thalassemia and other blood-related diseases.

Speaking at a function held in connection with marking the World Thalassemia Day and raising awareness about stemming the spread of the fatal disease, he said that interfamily marriages should be stopped to control the blood-related diseases.

Frontier Foundation Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman, Director Project Laiba Fayyaz, Director Media Farooq Mohmand and the parents of children affected by thalassemia attended the function, said a press release.

Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said that marking the day was meant to pay homage and give courage to the patients suffering from thalassemia disease.

He said that thalassemia patients were being provided health facilities at the Frontier Foundation besides providing other facilities for free of cost.

The speaker said that the Frontier Foundation would continue to provide better treatment to thalassemia and other blood-related patients.

Later, Frontier Foundation Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman spoke on the occasion and briefed the participants about the thalassemia disease.

He said that their organisation was holding workshops, walks, seminars and conferences but there was no specific programme or movement at the government level to create awareness regarding blood-related diseases.

He said that genetic diseases like thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders were spreading fast owing to the lack of awareness among the people.

The doctor said that their organisation was striving hard to control thalassemia through awareness campaigns and provide treatment facilities to patients suffering from blood disorders.

“We must take appropriate steps for curbing thalassemia and other blood-related disorders to save our generation from the crippling diseases,” he said, adding that awareness was key to containing the genetic ailments.